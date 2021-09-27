Houston enters secondary ‘rain-peak’ of the year

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston is about to enter the secondary peak of the wet season. May throughout October is when we see most of our rainfall, with June and October marking the highest months in terms of rainfall accumulation. June averages around 5.5” of rainfall, and October averages 5.5” of rainfall. Both months fall within the Atlantic hurricane season. This is one reason they historically hive higher rainfall recordings. At the beginning and end of the season tropical systems interact with upper-level patterns, thus providing an influx of shower and thunderstorm activity to the region.

KIAH WEATHER

For the start of October our precipitation outlook is suggesting that things should remain normal for us her in southeast Texas. No aggressive shift to a an abnormally wet or dry pattern is expected.