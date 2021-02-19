Mass bottled water distribution events Friday

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston area residents in need of water can go to Delmar Stadium, Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

WHO: Mayor Sylvester Turner and City/Community leaders

WHEN: Friday, February 19 – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Delmar Stadium – 2020 Mangum Rd., 77092

Galveston residents there are two locations distributing water on Friday:

WHEN: Friday, February 19 – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Schilitterbahn parking lot – 2109 Lockheed

OR The Galveston Island Community Center – 4700 Broadway

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss