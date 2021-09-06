Houston METRO labor day schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Labor Day weekend is upon us and many business will be closed on Monday, like Houston METRO. Here is what you need to know about the METRO services on September 6:

Local buses, METRORapid and METRORail will run on a regular Sunday schedule. See schedules for each local route.

There will be no Park & Ride service.

All HOV/HOT lanes along the IH-45 S, IH-45 N, US-59 N, US-59 S and US 290 corridors will be closed.

All METRO RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

On Monday, September 6, METRO local bus, METRORapid and METRORail services will run on a Sunday schedule. More information: https://t.co/WgYyVJDnbx.



How will you be relaxing this Labor Day? 🏊☀️😎 ^C pic.twitter.com/X1dByBf5hX — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) August 31, 2021

METROLift Reservations and METROLift Customer Service are not open on weekends and offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6. All subscription trips will be canceled.

All subscription trips will be canceled. Please call METROLift Reservations at 713-225-6716 to speak with a live agent on Friday, Sept. 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule transportation for the following dates:

– Saturday, September 4

– Sunday, September 5

– Monday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 7

Also, a reminder that a federal mandate still requires all METRO customers to wear a face mask when riding or entering a METRO facility. All METRO buses and trains are accessible, with service across the region to serve you.