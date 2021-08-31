Houston non-profit organization steps in to help Louisiana Hurricane Ida survivors

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As Hurricane Ida relief efforts continue, some Houstonians are stepping up to the plate to help our next-door neighbors in Louisiana.

A local woman started a group called “Hurricane Moms Memorial” during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Several women collected donations to help those in need.

About 3 years later, the group turned that relief effort into something bigger, “Texas Relief Warriors.”

“People are traumatized from what they’ve been through. And they don’t know where they’re going to get clothes. They don’t know where they’re going to get their next meal,” said Texas Relief Warriors Executive Director, Cara Adams.

The non-profit organization started in 2020 after Hurricane Laura. Now, they provide necessary supplies to people in distress following a natural disaster.

Adam says, “The need is endless there’s so many people impacted by this storm. There’s no way – you know, the government or the churches can take care of all these people. They need civilian disaster relief teams to come in and help. They can’t get through this without us.”

To be resourceful, the group puts leftover items in storage in between storms for future use. They give away items like water, diapers, and wipes for babies, house repair tools, clothes, shoes, and hygiene products.

“As we all know from Houston, Harvey was catastrophic and we relied on them you know – to come. People come from all over the United States to help and we have to be able to depend on each other,” said Adams.

Adams says taking care of other people should be the mindset of Houstonians because we would want them to do the same.

Texas Relief Warriors says they’re accepting donations from people in the community. There’s an Amazon list of necessary items for purchase.

To volunteer or drop off products, call (346) 255 – 5008 or visit TXReliefWarriors.org.