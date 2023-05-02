HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston SPCA has lent our assistance, equipment and shelter in such emergencies as Hurricanes Harvey, Katrina, Rita and Ike, and even Dorian, which took them all the way to the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas. There help was also needed during the non-hurricane related Gulf oil spill of 2010 in Louisiana, and the Tri-County Wildfires of 2011, where our rescue teams went behind the fire lines to rescue pets and farm animals.

In the wake of Harvey over 120 tons of pet food was distributed. Crates, bedding, and other supplies to the community. The SPCA took in 2,300 dogs and cats, and 80 horses; and reunited 300 pets with their families.

According to the SPCA, your disaster preparedness kit for your pet should include:

-Molded plastic carrier

-Copy of rabies and vaccination records in a sealed plastic bag

-Pet first aid book and kit

-Two-week supply of pet food

-Bottled water

-One-month supply of your pet’s regular medications

-Non-spill food and water bowls

-Extra collars and leashes

-Plastic bags (for scooping poop)

-Cat litter pan and litter

-Sheets and blankets

-Manual can opener

-Newspaper/Puppy Pads

-Disinfectants and paper towels

-Grooming supplies

If you want to know more about SPCA... Visit their website at houstonspca.org.