Houston Traffic – 610 West Loop ramp demolition causing weekend closure

HOUSTON (CW39) Every single Friday, we have some major construction projects to tell you about. This weekend, it’s once again, the 69/59 at 610 West Loop South interchange area.

This closure is going to be on the main lanes of the Southwest freeway.

What has happened is that the northbound ramp from 610 – they’ve finished that construction and so they need to demolish the old interchange ramp. Because of that, they have to close both the southbound and the northbound main lanes of the Southwest Freeway starting tonight at 9:00pm.

It’s a continuous closure until 5:00am Monday morning.

So expect this to cause some major issues trying to get in and around the Galleria. Your alternate route is just to take the ramps to 610. Those are going to remain open this weekend for you both directions north and southbound. Then take your first exit. If you’re going north, it’s going to be San Felipe. Southbound on the Loop, you’re going to go towards Bissonnette because that Fournace Place exit is closed.

It’s just going to add a lot travel time to the overall commute all around that area, including side streets.