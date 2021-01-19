Houston Traffic – East Freeway slow commute after three accidents

HOUSTON (CW39) For everyone traveling on I-10 east this morning just outside the Loop, we need your attention right now, because we are following several issues that are going to slow you down. That’s were two accidents have cleared but trouble spots still remain, so you’ll need some extra time.

If you’re coming inbound, there is some trouble at Mercury. That’s where two incidents are right in this immediate area slowing you down trying to get to 610 the East Loop.

It’s unfortunate because earlier about maybe 15 minutes ago we had an accident on the East Loop right around Market Street that made those entrance ramp is now moving slow.

Market Street is an alternate route and so is the frontage road.

You can take that into town pretty far into you can finally bypass some of that traffic, but be aware if you’re coming in on 90 – if you’re traveling on the Loop already, all of those interchange ramps are moving pretty slow so a lot of extra time is needed.