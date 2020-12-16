Houston Traffic – Mayor Sylvester Turner to announce Vision Zero Action Plan to end traffic deaths

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Sylvester Turner announces the Vision Zero Action Plan to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in Houston by 2030.



After more than a year of extensive data analysis, community engagement and multiagency collaboration, the City of Houston has launched the Vision Zero Action Plan to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. Mayor Turner will speak about the city’s role in creating and implementing this plan, which is now available online. The Vision Zero Action Plan focuses on data, community input and priority actions that will improve street safety and equity for road users of all ages, abilities and modes of transportation.

Mayor Turner is expected to speak Wednesday at 2:30pm to share details.

Monitor this story for updates on this developing story.

