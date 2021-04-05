Houston Weather – 10 Day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Waking up tomorrow morning will be another day of warmer temperatures. That’s going to be the story for us Wednesday as well. Out temperatures go from the 80’s lower 80’s to those upper 80’s as soon as Thursday and Friday. They’re here to stay as well. Isolated showers coming through with us.

Just some up pops of energy here and there not enough to actually ruin days. So still have the opportunity to be outside if you enjoy that heat this weekend 85.

Towards the start of next week, we’re still seeing those temperatures reach the mid 80’s mark. Some days even in the upper 80’s.