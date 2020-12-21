Houston Weather – 3-Day rain forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) There’s a storm system and front working its way across the nation this week. That’s what’s going to impact us. What it’s doing already right now in the northwest is dropping some snow in the mountains where there’s winter weather advisories. Then couple days ahead, there’s a winter storm watch in north central parts of the country, not just for snow but wind chills. They may get down to -30. We’re talking about very dangerous cold and when combined there in the north central part of the country. So that arctic air is going to be on the move out of Canada a little bit later on this week.

Wednesday, we’re still warm out ahead of this front. It comes in probably late in the day Wednesday with some brief rain and storms around here . Then really cold temperatures diving down through the upper Midwest for Christmas eve. Christmas day, a cold air mass is going to hit much of the Midwest and eastern U.S.. Miami on Christmas could potentially be colder compared to what they may see in parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. ~ That’s kind of a weird one.