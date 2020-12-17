Houston Weather – 44″ of snow in Northeast from Winter Storm Gail

HOUSTON (CW39) And it’s STILL snowing thanks to Winter Storm Gail hammering the northeast. With more snow expected to fall beyond forecasters’ expectations.

Forecasters were watching the outer bands and massive totals have exceeded expectations with 44 inches in Ludlow, VT Thursday morning.

As for power outages and other problems, they’re not dealing with problems as such because flurries are light and fluffy.

It’s a different scene on the roads where roadways have some trouble.

Here’s a look at that more with CW39 Meteorologist Adam Krueger and Haley Bouley from our sister station in Burlington, Vermont.