Houston Weather – Cold front stuck on west of Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) There is a cold front stuck west of Houston. We’re on the warmer side of it right now.

As for visibility, in Galveston, there is a dense fog advisory.

Friday morning that cold front is west of Houston, where it’s 70 degrees locally and 50 degrees just west of Harris County.

Most of us see those warm temperatures today. Definitely warm this weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees… with spotty showers over the weekend as well.

Still pretty cloudy though, with that morning fog near the coast.