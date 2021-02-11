Houston Weather – Cold, wet, rainy Thursday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) For your hour-by-hour, we’re looking at your temperatures throughout the day today.

We’ve got temperatures the 40’s right now. We’re pretty much going to hold in the 40’s all day long. So the cold is already here and we’re going to see some scattered not just rain, but some thunderstorms. We’ve already seen some lightning out there this morning.

To make it even a little worse you see the winds right there out of the north around 10 to 15 today. So it’s going to be a little breezy cold, wet and the kind of day where you just don’t want to be outside.

What you can is go inside for the next week. I would say we’ve got some really nasty weather coming weather headlines. It is cold. It is wet.