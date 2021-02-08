Houston Weather – Deep Freeze northern air settles into south later this week

HOUSTON (KIAH-TV) Tuesday morning, we start the day with fog maybe a little drizzle in some spots. Then Wednesday, our rain chance goes up a little more just some scattered showers and again this is all happening ahead of that cold air that’s still pretty good distance north of us on Wednesday. It starts moving in Thursday and then gets even colder around here probably at the end of this week into the upcoming weekend.

So that’s big thing we focus on this week, is the cold that’s coming at the end of the week. For today, just a lot of clouds and nice temperatures will be around 70 this afternoon. Overnight tonight will be quite mild with a low of only 60 overnight. Late tonight after midnight, we’ll probably start seeing some fog taking shape maybe a little drizzle tomorrow morning and then tomorrow still a fairly cloudy day but it gets even warmer with temperatures up into the mid 70’s.