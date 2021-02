GALVESTON (CW39) A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for Galveston where visibility is down to 1/3 of a mile. It’s right along the coast and the bay.

That’s going to the be story over the next few days down near the water. That sea fog will hover just about every day through Sunday.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has your details about that and rain potential. He also have information about the cold front west of Houston. Here’s a look!