Houston Weather | Dense Fog Advisory for local counties

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County is under a Dense Fog Advisory. That goes until 9:00 AM so we’re going to see some pockets of patchy dense fog. You can see generally the farther north you go, the less fog there is, but out near Katy there’s a station reporting a near 0 visibility right now. Sienna, Pearland, and LaPorte are all at about 1/3 of a mile visibility at the moment. Not so foggy everywhere but we are dealing with it in some spots.

It is also warm out there with morning temperatures currently in the middle part of the 70s. Watch these temperatures though as we go through the day today.