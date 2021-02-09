Houston Weather: Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) There is a dense fog advisory until 10 A.M., Tuesday. Meteorologist Carrigan Chavin says temps will be in the upper 70’s today with a lot of moisture in the air. This weather condition is ahead of a strong cold front that will push through the Houston area later in the week.

A strong blast of arctic air is poised to surge into the Central United States later this week, setting us up for a prolonged stretch of below normal temperatures. Though the very coldest air will be seen in the Upper Midwest, some level of unseasonably cold air is likely to push all the way to the Gulf Coast. Specific impacts to our area will depend on details that we do not yet have enough information to confidently forecast, so we will strive to provide our thoughts based on the latest information in the days to come as we approach and enter this stretch of cold weather.

Cold air will surge into Southeast Texas behind a cold front late Wednesday/early Thursday. This will begin a stretch of colder than normal temperatures late this week. The brunt of this arctic blast will be focused on the Upper Midwest, but cold air will be able to penetrate all the way to the Gulf Coast by the end of the week.