Houston Weather – Dry week ahead, cold Monday night

HOUSTON (CW39) Right now on the radar, we’re seeing the areas northeast in the country, being impacted by the snow. There in Pennsylvania, New York state, New York City, by the way, could see 12 to 18 inches by the time this thing rolls out of there.

Much of the northeast is dealing with this storm system that is exiting the Midwest. It left a lot of heavy snow in parts of the Midwest over the weekend.

Meanwhile here in Texas, we’ve got clear skies. It is chilly this morning. We’ll see a lot of sun this afternoon.

Our weather headlines. We’re talking about sunny and cool weather for today. By cool, I mean cool for us – for this time of year. We have some cold temperatures coming back our way tonight and then we’ve got gradual warming as we work our way through this relatively quiet week around here.

Now compared to this time yesterday, check out the temperature difference. We’re about 15 degrees colder than we were yesterday morning. Temperatures right now, are in the lower part of the 40’s so it is a little brisk. You’re going to want that jacket as you head out today.

Then by the afternoon after we see those 40’s right now we’ll be warming up into the low 60’s with plenty of sunshine for today. Again we’ll gradually warm up as we go through the week.