Houston Weather – Hair-cast, “Wolf Moon” tonight + snowflake history

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Thursday morning Houston!

It’s back and we are finally going to see some nice to days as we head into today and tomorrow as well. We are finally in a nice range with dewpoints in the 30s. Much cooler and drier air mass is in place temperatures in those 30’s and 40’s as well, around 15 degrees cooler a you step outside this morning compared to this time yesterday.

So going into our day planner, we are looking at lots of sunshine, with those temperatures topping out in just short of 60 degrees this afternoon. We’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies during the majority of our day with a few clouds starting to pop up as we head into later on this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies for tonight as well. So you will be able to see the “Wolf Moon” quite well. That is going to be in store for tonight.

WOLF MOON TONIGHT

Now, the significance up the “Wolf Moon” means overcoming darkness with light. So maybe you can meditate on that thought as you look up at the sky on this partly cloudy and chilly night with temperatures in those lower 40’s. Calmer winds by that time and east at 5 miles per hour.

Satellite and radar showing this high pressure really being are dominating for us for today. High pressure in the sky, meaning sunshine in our sky as well. So we are expecting mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day with a few passing clouds later on this afternoon.

BIGGEST SNOWFLAKE EVER!

One of Carrigan’s favorite topics to cover at CW39 Houston! Looking back at 1887! At Keough, Montana! A look at the largest snowflake ever recorded. This snowflake was 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick – bigger than a football. So big flake formation. So how does that happen? Check out the video for more on that!