Houston Weather – High humidity, will feel like 96° Monday afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) This morning we’re tracking rain chances in the forecast for the next couple of days. Plus it’s Hurricane Preparedness Week. When you step outside this morning it is really warm out there 80° in some spots before the sun is up this morning.

Your local forecast is warm, muggy with clouds around the area. Most of today will be humid, but dry for now and cloudy.

Your hour-by-hour forecast should be dry as far as the rain goes, with some clouds breaking up a little later on. Winds are blowing in from the Gulf – not a strong breeze but humidity is on the high side.

We’ve got some 70s near 80 in some areas. Temperatures will be well into the 80s like yesterday on Mother’s Day.

Weather headlines for this morning – we’re talking about a small stalled front nearby. It’s near the north. Rain will be north of us. In general, our weather remains unsettled through Wednesday, which means we have rain and storms in the forecast. At times we could see heavy rain and there certainly is enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow for a couple of inches of rain in some spots where rainfall is expected though Wednesday.

Right now, there is some rain in Katy and west of us along I-10 up to 290.

Any rain today will be north and west of us. We’ve got temperatures well in to the 70s right now.

We’re headed to the upper 80’s but it could feel like mid 90° temperatures for most high temperatures.

The Heat Index shows we will feel like the middle part of the 90s by this afternoon.