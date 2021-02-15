Houston Weather – Historic wind chill in single digits across Houston Monday morning

Mind-boggling temperatures across Houston right now. 20° in the city. Teens as you go west.

You tack on the breezy wind we have this morning and wind chills are in life-threatening single digits locally.

Sleet and snow moved across our area overnight. No more freezing rain coming down but that’s already happened in some spots. So there’s a layer of ice under the snow that’s falling right now. If there’s any good news. It looks like this is moving relatively quickly.

It’s possible by maybe 8am or so, snow could be done falling. It will stay on the ground though.

Snow will certainly stop falling before noon.

We’ve got dangerous cold that will stick with us today and tonight.

High temperatures today – we’re stuck in the 20s.

By tomorrow morning, we will be in the teens. That will be the coldest out of all this.

By Tuesday afternoon, with some sun, we may get slightly above freezing, which would be great, because we’re going back down below freezing after that.

Could we be seeing more ice coming our way on Wednesday? It’s looking like a possibility. Not as high as likely as this current round, but it’s a possibility.