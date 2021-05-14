Houston Weather – Nice for now, still on track for a wet week ahead

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Another round of pleasant weather on this Friday. It’ll be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 80s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

What about the weekend? Rain holds off on Saturday, but increasing winds from the Gulf will make it a little warmer and more humid. I’ve slightly lowered the rain chance on Sunday, but we still expect scattered showers and storms.

Our main weather story is a long stretch of unsettled weather. Sunday’s rain chance is the first of several days in a row with possible rain.

A pair of slow moving storm systems will keep off and on showers and storms in the forecast all next week. On average, we very well could end next week with widespread rain totals in the 2-4″ range, with some areas potentially getting more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss