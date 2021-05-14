Houston Weather – Nice for now, still on track for a wet week ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) Another round of pleasant weather on this Friday. It’ll be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 80s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

What about the weekend? Rain holds off on Saturday, but increasing winds from the Gulf will make it a little warmer and more humid. I’ve slightly lowered the rain chance on Sunday, but we still expect scattered showers and storms.

Our main weather story is a long stretch of unsettled weather. Sunday’s rain chance is the first of several days in a row with possible rain.

A pair of slow moving storm systems will keep off and on showers and storms in the forecast all next week. On average, we very well could end next week with widespread rain totals in the 2-4″ range, with some areas potentially getting more.