Houston Weather – Rain chances taper off later this morning, afternoon storms return

HOUSTON (KIAH) We are monitoring the radar as rain comes down hard around Houston in the 6AM hour. Expect delays on freeways for now as drivers carefully make their way around local highways. Maybe hold off and tune in for the ‘all-clear’ till it all moves through.

For now, Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger is seeing this heavy lightning and rain pushing through along with a late June cold front, which will bring a little bit of a cool down today.

Once we get past this rain today, we’ll be talking about the heat and humidity coming back by later this week.

Again, a good idea may be to wait until the rain tapers off a little bit later this morning.

This afternoon rain returns to the area we could see 80 degree temperatures later this afternoon