Houston Weather – Spring-like and windy

HOUSTON (CW39) The sun is coming up nicely today. We started out in the 50s this morning and can expect temperatures to rise into the 70s. No quite 80 degrees just yet, but that could be on the horizon soon.

Getting out this morning in the upper 50 is what kids felt when boarding the school bus this morning. This afternoon as you head home, expect mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70’s.

CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has that and your 10-day forecast.