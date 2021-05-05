Houston Weather – Today’s UV forecast as we begin Skin Cancer Awareness Month

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH SUNNY SUN WARM HOT WEATHER

HOUSTON (CW39) There are many types of skin cancer: melanoma, basal cell skin cancer, and squamous cell skin cancer. 

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

A very common skin cancer in the United States is nonmelanoma. More than 5 million+ are diagnosed annually. nonmelanoma skin cancers, like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, are most common skin cancer and rarely spread through the body. 

Melanoma is more aggressive and more likely to invade nearby tissues and other parts of the body than more common forms of skin cancer.

Before you step out, CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin has your UV forecast …

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss