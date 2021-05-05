Houston Weather – Today’s UV forecast as we begin Skin Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON (CW39) There are many types of skin cancer: melanoma, basal cell skin cancer, and squamous cell skin cancer.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

A very common skin cancer in the United States is nonmelanoma. More than 5 million+ are diagnosed annually. nonmelanoma skin cancers, like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, are most common skin cancer and rarely spread through the body.

Melanoma is more aggressive and more likely to invade nearby tissues and other parts of the body than more common forms of skin cancer.

Before you step out, CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin has your UV forecast …