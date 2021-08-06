Houston Weather- Typical summertime pattern returns for weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid 90s. Forecast highs for Friday will be just a smidge beneath this with temperatures in the low 90s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are likely with higher downpours remaining south of I-10 and west of I-45. Moisture is expected to gradually push inland in the late morning and afternoon, producing a chance for rainfall. Areas to the north of Houston will have a diminished chance of rain and by Friday night Houston sees clearing skies.

Just before the return of the typical summer pattern. And with these conditions of the rise for this weekend, heat indexes will approach 103-105. According to The National Weather Service this isn`t heat advisory criteria, but it will still be hot, so be sure to take the proper precautions for heat safety if you have plans to be outdoors over the weekend.