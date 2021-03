HOUSTON (CW39) Now for the weekend if you’re going to be at the beach or around town, the beach will be a little cooler. We’ll see highs in the 60’s there.

We’ll probably be around 70 degrees here in Houston on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

No rain in the forecast this weekend.

Another round of sunshine for Saturday with just a few clouds in the skies on Sunday. Winds should be fairly light as well.