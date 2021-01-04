Houston Weather – Winter warmth, some fog, this first Monday of 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s the first Monday morning of the new year and Mother Nature is expected to cooperate with you today. We have some warmth in the forecast. Winter warmth that is providing some very pleasant conditions outside. Temperatures will boost to near 70 degrees today.

We are starting chilly enough to warrant a sweater, maybe some long sleeves as you step outside to take your dog for a walk.

We are about 10, almost 15 degrees warmer right now compared to where we were yesterday at this hour. That puts most of our temperatures near 50 degrees. Now we do have some 40’s in our area, like up in Conroe.

41 in Cleveland. In Houston, 47 degrees. The warm spot as usual Galveston at 58 degrees.

We have a little bit of fog out there. That’s going to be one of the main stories today as we’re getting ready. It is south and west of Houston. Right now visibility is good at 10 miles. However, if you go slightly south of Houston, you’re going to run into that fog pretty quickly. As the sun rises in the wind stirs things up the fog should fade away.

We’re not expecting rain today, but are Wednesday. So run those errands and get outdoors for this perfect sunshiny day ahead.

Lunchtime will be almost reach 70-72 degrees till around 3 o’clock this afternoon.

All in all, we have a pair of nice days before a wet Wednesday. Then we have cooler temperatures.