What goes up must come down

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Recent studies from Climate Central are showing that our rainy day may be getting rainy-er! From 1950 to 2021 there has been a general increase in the amount of rain associated with our wettest day of the year.

Not only was this the case for Houston, but 73 percent of the locations tested showed the same upward trend. The Gulf and Atlantic coast have seen the greatest increase over the years.

Source: Climate Central

This year our rainiest day at the bush airport was June 2nd. We recorded 3.8 inches of rainfall. Our rainfall for that month exceeded our normal amount by over 3 inches.

So why is this the case?

There is reasoning behind it. For every 1°F increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold about four percent more moisture.

Higher temperatures lead to greater evaporation from land and sea. What goes up must come back down! We are experiencing more frequent and intense heavy rain events. Flooding continues to be the one of the costliest weather-related burdens that our economy must battle. In the past 5 years we have seen 43 billion dollars in damage due to floods.