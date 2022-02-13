HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Crowded outdoor patios expected across the country this Sunday as folks are planning to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Our forecast in Houston will cooperate with any afternoon and even plans to get out and cheer on your pick of the game, or your favorite of the halftime icons. After a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, highs will be near 60 degrees by the afternoon. The sky will be clear, lots of sunshine, don’t forget the shades!

By kickoff our temperature will be at 55 degrees, 50 by half-time, and 40 by the end of the game as you are either heading home safely or making the lengthy commute from your living room sofa to your bedroom.

Coastal

Breezy conditions after the passing of yesterday’s front still bring hazards to the coast. A small craft is issued until noon as seas could top 7 feet. As north winds top 20 knots, smaller vessels should remain docked until after lunch.

Strong northerly winds are also to blame for low water in the bays. Practice caution while out on the water, beware of shallow spots.