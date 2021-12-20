HOUSTON (KIAH) Meghan Perino is an Uber driver with a goal: to make every Uber ride memorable. She’s been driving for Uber for four years and every month honors a different holiday by decorating her entire car. Each light and ornament she hand-picked in the hopes of bringing just a little joy to each passenger.

I was having a long hard day at work, I was kind of tired and a little stressed out and you know I get in here and its all festive. It just makes you feel good brightens up your day John, Passenger

Meghan says reactions like Johns are common. When she began doing this she realized people are a lot more simple than we think. Happiness can come from even the smallest details.

When they see me pull up and they see all the lights through the windows they’re like what is that and they’re trying to see and then they get in and they’re like oh my god. Meghan Perino, UBER Driver

Meghan also has a note in the car saying grab some candy and let me know how I can help you? That note has led to people becoming emotional and saying I need someone to talk to, will you listen?

It makes you feel better that you’re doing something to help, make them feel better it’’s not just for me and what I want it makes them feel better and it makes me happy to see them happy. Meghan Perino, UBER Driver

Meghan says she drove uber through the pandemic and she’ll keep driving for years to come because some uber rides are just that memorable.