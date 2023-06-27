HOUSTON (KIAH) — AAA Texas is getting the word out to drivers ahead of Independence Day of the dangers of the extreme heat on your car. It’s expected that 3.8 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday. Most of those travelers are drivers at 3.2 million.

Here are some things to get regular maintenance on your car this summer before a big trip:

battery

engine

tires

According to AAA Texas, the extreme heat temperatures could be damaging your tires in more ways than one. Here’s how you can check:

Check your tire pressure often. Tires can lose pressure overtime (1-3 psi per month).

Check the tread depth by using a quarter. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, it’s time to replace the time.

Monitor your tire’s age.

For more tire safety tips, visit AAA.com/tiretips