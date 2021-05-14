Hurricane Preparedness Week: Help your neighbor and complete a written plan

HOUSTON (CW39) – We all need a helping hand from time to time… Today our topic for hurricane preparedness week is help your neighbor.  

  • This applies especially to senior citizens, as it may be more difficult for them to pack up and evacuate 
  • Don’t forget to check in in neighbors, friends, and family after a storm passes to be sure they made it through safely and that they have the necessary means to get through the recovery process.  

Tomorrow will be the last day of hurricane preparedness week. I want you to take all the tips and information that we covered over the course of this week and put it into writing. Have a contact list with important numbers written down. Remember… Your phone may die during loss of power and remember phone numbers is a skill many of us have lost. Once your plan is written out about what you will do when a hurricane strikes, share it with family and friends. This was if you lose touch with then in the midst of a storm they know where they can find you.  

