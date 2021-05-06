Hurricane preparedness week: Preview

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Weather Service along with the weather team here at CW39 Houston are banding together to bring awareness to this upcoming season. We are forecasted to once again have an above average season. We need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Tropical storm and Hurricane tracks through Harris County

Topics that we will cover starting May 9th will include:

-Determining your risk

-Developing an evacuation plan

-Assembling dissaster supplies

-Getting an insurance check

-Strengthening your home

– Helping your neighbor

– Completing a written plan

The Gulf Coast is very prone to land falling hurricanes. Throughout history 24 tropical storms and hurricanes made direct paths through Harris County.

However, we know that destruction falls well beyond the path of the eye wall, or even the infamous cone of uncertainty. Meaning, we have seen impacts from many more storms that did not directly pass over us. Hazardous conditions can occur well ahead and well after a storms arrival. 90% of hurricane related deaths involve water but remember tornadoes are frequently spawned in the highly sheared environment of the outer bands miles away from the center of the storm. When hurricanes begin to pose a threat to southeastern Texas, our CW39 weather team will be tracking, and forecasting diligently to keep you informed and keep you safe. To be sure that you are receiving all our information download the CW39 Houston app for the latest updates.