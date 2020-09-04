ICYMI – CW39 Morning Headlines

CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC also has NEWS! In case you missed it, here are this morning’s headlines that you can take with you today and every day from 6-10am in CW39 Houston!

Today, she tells us more about the lowest gas prices since 2004. Sounds good if you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend. Like burgers? We do too! In this segment, find out where you can get a Travis Scott MEAL deal!

Market Square is celebrating 10 years in downtown Houston. Melton has more about that and the “2020 Spirit of the Bull” winner.

Hurricane Laura relief volunteers are wanted here in Houston. Watch to find out how you can help 9a-4pm until September 10th. Watch this to find out if you qualify.

Also, about that $300 federal jobless benefit? How likely are you to get that? Watch this clip to find out!

FREE PPE given out this morning starting at 8am in Sugar Land. Watch this clip to find out more!

Texas is still increasing in numbers of COVID-19 cases. Including a METRO driver. Harris County still sits at level 1 public threat level. Watch to find out what Texas county hit hard by COVID-19 has finally been able to lower their level due to a decrease in pandemic cases.

Driverless vehicles are coming. “World Vision” is helping Hurricane Laura victims. Melton has more about that in this headlines segment.

Drivers License offices are now opening. Need a job? Watch to find out what company is hiring in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

Harris County Lina Hidalgo is responding to evictions in our area. Also, HISD is hosting back-to-school phone banks. Watch this clip to get that number if you need help. 26 Texas school districts are receiving $40M in TEA awards. Watch this clip to find out how they qualify!