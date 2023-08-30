HOUSON (CW39) – Hurricane Idalia will bring life threatening storm surge to the Apalachee Bay region of Florida this morning at landfall. Storm surge can be as high as 12+ feet for locations such as Horseshoe Beach, Jena, and Shired Island.

A storm surge warning has been issued for a vast portion of the western Florida coast. Particularly where the peninsula meets the Florida panhandle. The land is concaved to the coastline here. This amplifies the storm surge as water is getting pushed and squeezed into a narrow area.

Unfortunately, Idalia is making landfall at high tide which also amplifies the amount of water inundating the coast. Storm surge is produced by the strong winds of the storm. Storm tide is the combination of both storm surge and astronomical tide.