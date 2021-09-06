Labor Day 12 pm Tropical Update

HOUSTON (CW39) – Not much has changed with the latest information involving Disturbance 1 and Hurricane Larry from this morning. Disturbance 1 is still very disorganized and not expected to develop into anything concerning in the next 48 hours. Over the course of the next five days environmental conditions will still be unfavorable for any substantial development. Hurricanes typically fall prey to any upper-level motion in the atmosphere. This includes cold fronts like the one we are experiencing this morning. This “not-so-calm” pattern in the upper atmosphere will help to prevent organization and essentially tear up the storm.

Disturbance will move gradually north and then take a turn toward the Alabama and Florida Gulf coast later this week. Impacts seem to be only marine driven as of now: high surf, rip currents, and some additional rainfall for areas east. Texas is looking so steer clear of impacts, and the majority of Louisiana looks to dodge the bullet on this one, too, thankfully.

Via: National Hurricane Center

After crossing land, the Florida panhandle, some redevelopment could be seen over the Atlantic waters. This is if it can withhold the little circulation that it has.

Now over to Larry. This is a much healthier and mature storm with sustained winds of 120 mph. This ranks him as a major category 3 hurricane (111-129 mph). Larry is forecasted to curve out to sea after bringing impacts to Bermuda on Thursday morning.