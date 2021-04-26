Last day to buy emergency supplies tax-free

A generator for sale at Austin Outdoor Power ahead of the sales tax holiday for emergency supplies. (Nexstar Photo/Maggie Glynn)

HOUSTON (CW39) A reminder – it’s the last day to save on emergency supplies tax-free.

Small items under $75. Items under $300 and $3,000 are all tax free including generators.

Most popular items are hatchets, fuel containers and generators are most popular for buys.

Winter storms aren’t the only thing that can knock out your electricity. Hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning. Hail too!

Also, if you are buying online, watch for shipping costs that take you over the tax-free threshold.

That way, you keep your discount for tax-free advantages.