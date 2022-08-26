HOUSTON (CW39) – The tropics are showing signs of life after a quiet July, and oddly quiet end of August. It is this time of the season where we statistically start to see more frequent, and more intense storm development.

Many memorable storms formed during this week of August in years past.

Our hurricane timeline, displays major storms all with anniversary dates within a week of each other.

Andrew occurred on the 24th, and made landfall in Florida, then Louisiana. This picture is my parents’ home at the time that was destroyed by the storm.

We all know well the flooding Harvey brought to Houston on August 25th 2017. Hard to believe it has already been 5 years.

Laura was a catastrophic storm that made landfall on August 27th 2020 near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 4. Towns here are still recovering.

Hitting close to home for me once again, August 29th marks the anniversary of both Ida and Katrina. Katrinia’s impact to New Orleans will never be forgotten, and Ida ties Laura for the strongest storm to make landfall in the state of Louisiana. My town is still recovering.

The last week of August has not been friendly to the gulf coast when remembering major storms that have past. During this time of the year we normally see a shift in the tracks of storms. Statistically speaking, the transition from August to September brings with it more Gulf storms.