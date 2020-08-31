Live blog: Monday morning traffic

CW39s Hannah Trippett has your Monday morning traffic updates to get your started.

7:18 North Frwy at I-10 accident

This big truck accident is taking up a right lane inbound at I-45 just past I-10 near downtown.

6:45am TRAFFIC ALERT – W Loop at Richmond

Traffic is down to one lane where an accident is taking at least one right lane. Here’s a look:

6am – TRAFFIC ALERT – W Sam at 290

The West Beltway North at Hwy 290 is a trouble spot slowing speeds down to 20mph. The entrance ramp where it meets the Northwest Frwy is where you can expect delays.

