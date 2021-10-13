LIVE REPORT: Mayor Sylvester Turner’s State of the City speech

Houston Mayor Turner

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver the annual State of the City speech Wednesday at 11:30a.m. to discuss his administration’s accomplishments and initiatives.

The mayor’s speech will highlight the following topics:

  • Innovation and technology
  • Resilient Houston
  • Climate Action Plan
  • Complete Communities
  • the pandemic

The event also will include questions posed by a moderator. Houston First Corpwill host this year’s sold-out State of the City. 

Check back for more details, including a LIVE stream of the event at 11:30am here online at CW39.com.

