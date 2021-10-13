LIVE REPORT: Mayor Sylvester Turner’s State of the City speech

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver the annual State of the City speech Wednesday at 11:30a.m. to discuss his administration’s accomplishments and initiatives.

The mayor’s speech will highlight the following topics:

Innovation and technology

Resilient Houston

Climate Action Plan

Complete Communities

the pandemic

The event also will include questions posed by a moderator. Houston First Corp. will host this year’s sold-out State of the City.

