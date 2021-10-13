LIVE REPORT: Mayor Sylvester Turner’s State of the City speech

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver the annual State of the City speech Wednesday at 11:30a.m. to discuss his administration’s accomplishments and initiatives.
The mayor’s speech will highlight the following topics:
- Innovation and technology
- Resilient Houston
- Climate Action Plan
- Complete Communities
- the pandemic
The event also will include questions posed by a moderator. Houston First Corp. will host this year’s sold-out State of the City.
Check back for more details, including a LIVE stream of the event at 11:30am here online at CW39.com.