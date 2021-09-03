Local football players and fans dealing with heat as the college football season begins

HOUSTON (CW39) College football is back, and our region is full of games on this upcoming hot Saturday. One of the hottest games is in Austin as Louisiana visits the University of Texas. It’s an afternoon game, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m., and temps will be in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

In Houston, we have a pair of games, but not in the regular locations. University of Houston hosts Texas Tech, but they get to enjoy the air conditioning in NRG Stadium. Outside, it’ll be around 93 degrees at the 6 p.m. kickoff.

An hour later in Houston, we have Prairie View A&M vs Texas Southern University at BBVA Stadium. It’ll be around 90 degrees for kickoff.

Meanwhile, in College Station, Kent State visits Texas A&M with temperatures around 90 degrees at 7 p.m. kickoff.

Most of Southeast Texas should be dry Saturday. We’re calling for a small 20% rain chance during the day, meaning a few very isolated showers may briefly pop up.