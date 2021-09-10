Lone Star Flight Museum opens 9/11 “Never Forget” exhibit in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s been 20 years, and Americans still remember the devastation this country felt on September 11th, 2001.

This year, a local museum highlights the heroes who lost their lives that day. Houstonians have the opportunity to experience the impact in person from their own point of view.

“This was the greatest loss of life since December 7th 19-41 and on that day the nation came together,” said Doug Owens, President, and CEO of Lone Star Flight Museum.

The “Never Forget” exhibit is displayed in the “Lone Star Flight Museum”. It’s here to honor the 20th anniversary and lives lost during the September 11th attacks on our nation’s capital in 2001.

“It’s very hard to put words around this. Neat, cool, great, beautiful, those don’t work in here. This is a very powerful and moving commemoration of 9/11 200,” said Owens.

The walls inside the exhibit list the names of each victim. There’s a total of 2,977 people who lost their lives on that day. Of those, 10 were Texans.

“There’s personal connections in all of this… in some fashion,” said Owens.

Right outside the exhibit is a tree that symbolizes resilience and unity. To engage visitors, there’s a hands-on activity too.

Each person can take a moment to write a message of hope. Then the curators will place it on the “Survivor Tree” that will later be sent to the 9/11 memorial in New York.

“In the aftermath of the attack in 9/11, there was one little pear tree that stood burnt and scarred from the attack and they saved it. And they eventually put the tree back,” said Owens.

President and CEO of the museum, Doug Owens says the purpose of this exhibit is to provide the people of Houston and surrounding areas with the opportunity to appreciate the significance of September 11th and the sacrifice of the people who lost their lives.

“I want them to come and experience this. It’s one thing to see it on TV. It’s one thing to see the pictures of the World Trade Center. This is right here. They can come and touch this piece of gadget steel,” said Owens.

In addition to the other displays, the museum showcases a video that breaks down in chronological order the events that took place on 9/11.

On that day, our nation took one of its greatest losses that we will “Never Forget”.

This weekend all first responders and their families of four get free admission to the museum in honor of 9/11. The exhibit is open through January of 2022.