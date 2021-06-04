MAJOR closure of 69/59 ramp to 610 West loop begins tonight, with more closures coming this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) UPDATE: Late Thursday night, TxDOT announced the major closure is postponed due to weather.

However, TONIGHT is the night… unless it’s postponed again.

Traveling around the 69/610 interchange will look a lot different beginning Friday night at 9 P.M. That is when TxDOT will close the ramp from 69 northbound to continue going North on 610 until further notice.

The overall project at the interchange is expected to last until 2024, according to TxDOT’s Danny Perez. This particular closure of the northbound ramp is expected to remain closed until 2022.

On Monday, June 7, TxDOT will close the 69 southbound ramp to go North on 610, this closure is expected to last until late 2021.

What does this mean for commuting in and around the Galleria? Expect delays. CW 39’s Hannah Trippett has alternate routes to avoid the construction, but says even the side streets will see a lot of added traffic with drivers just trying to avoid the main lanes altogether.

While the ramp closure are long term, there will also be weekend closures in the area as well. Starting at 9 P.M. on Friday and lasting until Monday at 5 A.M., all main lanes of the Southwest Fwy at 610 will be closed to traffic. Meaning all commuters will be pushed on to the frontage roads adding to the already high delays.

610 West Loop already ranks second in most congested roadways in Texas. The 610 West Loop at 59/69 Southwest Freeway exchange ranks third as most congested roadways in Texas, according to Texas Department of Transportation. Austin’s I-35, ranks #1.

Remember to watch CW 39 Houston No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-10 A.M. for more on the construction around town.