HOUSTON (CW39) – TxDOT wants you to keep in mind that with warmer weather comes new dangers! It’s time to be on the alert and learn to share the road with motorcyclists.

Both motorcyclists and motorists need to be aware of their surroundings. Checking blind spots, mirrors and using turn signals are necessary when changing lanes and when passing.

Distractions has been on the rise! Driving distracted could mean the difference between seeing a motorcyclist or not when preparing to change lanes. Don’t let one phone call or text change anyone’s life forever!

Riders need to take precautions as well. Take a defensive driving course, wear protective gear and keep your bike in its best working condition. Also, be aware of any road hazards and dangerous weather conditions.

Most of all, enjoy your ride and make it home safely!