Meet the Houston Women’s Hiking Group | National Take a Hike Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Meet the Houston women’s hiking group, a band of strong, independent, adventure seeking women throughout southeastern Texas. This group has recently grown to over 8,000 women throughout the greater Houston area. Bridgette Mongeon started the group after wanting to be able to hike with other women in a safe environment. Whether you are a long time Houstonian or a Texas newbie, this group can help cultivate strong friendships while allowing you to enjoy the outdoors.

“People who are recovering from injuries are getting healed because they are going out and finding somebody that they can exercise with,” Mongeon adds.

About 150 women packed up and hit the trails in Huntsville this weekend in early celebration of National ‘Take a hike day’.

I asked Bridgette, “What is like being surrounded by other strong women, who aren’t scared to get out in the woods and get a little dirty? How important is it to not only have the confidence to take on the wilderness yourself, but to have other women to back you up?”.

Bridgette says,” I have heard over and over again… This group has helped women, not just those who need to get over a physical ailment but have lost a part of themselves. I do not know how it happens. We become mothers and wives, and we take care of everything else, we do not feed what is inside of ourselves. When you find this group, you have found permission. You have found your friends to play in the woods with”.

Thinking back, Bridgette can remember one particular time where their survival skills came in handy… February’s winter storm!

Members of the group were checking up on their neighbors as well as other members. They used their camping skills to build their own fire in their fireplaces. With no lack of gear, they were pretty well off!

On this National Take a Hike Day, go for a stroll. Enjoy the outdoors and dare to do something you may have never done before! Scared to go alone? The Houston Women’s hiking group is here to help!