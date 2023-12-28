HOUSTON (CW39) – In observance of the New Year’s holiday, METRO will operate on the following schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year’s Eve)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day)

Local bus, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride routes will not operate.

METRO-operated HOV Lanes will be closed.

METRO Customer Service Call Center, RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

METROLift

On Monday, Jan. 1, METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed. All subscription trips will be canceled. To schedule trips for Saturday, Dec. 30 – Tuesday, Jan. 2, call the reservation line by Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.