HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Beautiful weather in store for the MLK parade today. Sunshine and cool temperatures for the mid-morning hours. Sunglasses will be needed just as much as the jackets this morning. Winds are much calmer today than they were all weekend long, one less unfavorable element to deal with. Winds are calm, stagnant, in town now becoming southerly 5-7mph by the afternoon.

By lunch will be in the middle to upper 50s, making for a pleasant day as parade festivities are wrapping up.