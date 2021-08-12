Mountains: A hurricane slayer!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Land is the kryptonite of hurricanes. Even more so mountains! The landscape of Hispaniola, Cuba, and other Caribbean islands is much different than areas of the Gulf Coast of the United States. The mountain ranges that run through the Caribbean have peaks over 10,000 ft. above sea level. Elevated land can really tear up a storm. As hurricanes pass over this type of environment it is essentially “suffocating” … being that its source of fuel is the warm Atlantic or Gulf waters. The peaks and ridges of the mountainous terrain do a fantastic job of cutting off that air supply to the storm.

Depending on how long the storm stays over land… or how far inland into the mountains it travels… will determine the likelihood of reformation when it comes out of the other side on its route to the U.S.

We saw that overnight, as Fred interacted with the terrain of the Dominican Republic, it came out much weaker during the morning. Fred is now a Tropical Depression and no longer a Tropical Storm. Stay up to date with the latest on the tropics here on CW39.