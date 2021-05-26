MUGSHOT: Constables arrest suspect for third DWI charge

On May 24, 2021, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 17200 block of Huffmeister Road. The driver was identified as Jeremiah Sporn who displayed several signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Test were administered and it was discovered that he was driving while intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that he had two prior DWI charges on his record.

Jeremiah Sporn was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated – 3rd Offense. His bond was set at $15,000.00 out of the 174th District Court